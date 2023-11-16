Salvation Army’s 2023 ‘Angel Tree’ campaign launches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Be an angel by adopting an angel from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree during the 2023 holiday season!

It’s easy. Just go to any participating location, adopt an angel, and then donate clothes and toys that you hand-picked for that special angel.

The Salvation Army needs your help to serve more than 1,000 children this year. You can pick up any angel, buy the gifts, and return them from now through Dec. 15.

Angles are available at Montgomery Antiques and Interiors on the Eastern Boulevard, Newk’s Eatery at the corner of Vaughn Road and Taylor Road, and at Kyle Nelson Customs in Millbrook.

