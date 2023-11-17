Advertise
First Alert: A few quiet days ahead of shower, storm threat returning

The weekend looks quiet and mild, but thunderstorms are possible Monday late into early Tuesday morning
Dry and warm this weekend. First Alert for stronger storms early next week. See the latest updates now.
By Amanda Curran
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! We are starting our morning off on a mild note... many towns only dipped into the mid and upper 50s overnight because of an increased amount of clouds. We expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Things should be dry all the way through the weekend... the one very minor exception will be an isolated shower or two with a passing cold front Friday night. These chances are very isolated and many spots won’t even see wet weather.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with partly cloudy conditions Saturday and a mostly sunny sky for Sunday.

Clouds will increase Sunday night ahead of our next weather maker that will bring more rain to the state early next week; Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening looks to be the highest impact time as of right now, but do know the exact forecast will be adjusted as we get closer!

Mix of sun and clouds for Friday afternoon, but the weekend is dry ahead of rain chances...
Mix of sun and clouds for Friday afternoon, but the weekend is dry ahead of rain chances ramping up before Thanksgiving!(WSFA 12 News)

There have been some changes with respect to this system. It now looks like it will move to our north and deepen enough to pump in sufficient warmth and instability to at least produce some thunderstorms. It’s still early, but we also need to pass along that parts of the Deep South may end up in a severe weather risk.

The good news is things dry back out for the day before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s Saturday, the upper 60s Sunday, and be around 70 degrees early next week.

Your early look at Thanksgiving paints a chilly picture as high temps may struggle to exceed the 60°. In fact, Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday look chilly with highs in the upper 50s and some low 60s.

