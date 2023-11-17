Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 2

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Friday night game highlights:

  • TR MIller vs. Catholic
  • Handley vs. BTW-Tuskegee
  • Andalusia vs. Jackson
  • Randolph County vs. Saint James
  • Thomasville vs. Straughn
  • Trinity vs. Flomaton
  • Spanish Fort vs. Pike Road
  • Hueytown vs. Benjamín Russell
  • Charles Henderson vs. Gulf Shores
  • Demopolis vs. BC Rain
  • Thorsby vs. Reeltown
  • Highland Home vs. BB Comer
  • Clarke County vs. Goshen
  • Loachapoka vs. Brantley
  • Georgiana vs. Leroy
  • Maplesville vs. Sweet Water

