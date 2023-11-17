Governor Ivey: Over 700 foster care adoptions finalized in Alabama in 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama saw a strong year for adoptions, with hundreds finding their forever homes in the last year in the state.

Governor Kay Ivey announced the milestone of 741 finalized foster care adoptions in the 2023 fiscal year on Friday, which came right before her proclamation of National Adoption Day being recognized in the state on Saturday, November 18.

Along with that, during the last year, it was reported that 69% of children who left foster care in the state returned home to family members or their parents.

Whether it is relying on those return cases or on new families, the ultimate goal for the state of Alabama is to have no shortage of safe options to utilize to get the children in the state’s foster system into safe, loving and caring homes.

“I am extremely proud that Alabama has been able to place so many children in permanent homes,” said Governor Ivey. “I appreciate the tireless and dedicated work of the Department of Human Resources and our state’s numerous private partners. I also sincerely thank our foster families and adoptive families for giving these children loving, forever homes.”

“We must remember that the work is not done,” said Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “We still have children that are waiting for a permanent family. Our staff and others work diligently every day to give these children the permanency they need. Always remember that there are no unwanted children, only unfound homes.”

According to current numbers provided by the state, around 6,000 children and youth are currently in Alabama’s foster care system, with at nearly 200 of those still in search for their forever homes.

If you would like to learn more about the adoption process in the state of Alabama, you can visit the Alabama Department of Human Resources website by clicking here.

