Hope Hull man killed in Thursday afternoon crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and a woman is injured following a Thursday afternoon crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Michael W. Harris, 73, of Hope Hull, was killed when the 2017 Nissan Altima he was driving struck a 2024 International tractor-trailer driven by Rustam Hatam, 27, of Twin Falls, Idaho.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Lowndes County 6 near Interstate 65, approximately six miles south of Hope Hull, according to ALEA investigators.

Harris died on the scene, while a passenger in his vehicle, Suzanna Harris, 75, also of Hope Hull, was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the crash

