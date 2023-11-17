Advertise
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga

Three people were arrested in connection to Logan’s disappearance and death.
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department held a press conference on Friday afternoon regarding missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan.

HPD officials say the remains believed to be Logan’s were found on Thursday in Sylacauga, AL.

Logan was last seen at the LR Patton apartment complex on Sept. 25 and was reported missing to Huntsville Police on Sep. 27. Officials says at that time investigators did not have credible information about Logan’s whereabouts and who was with him.

On Friday, 33-year-old Latorrie Gaddis was charged with capital murder in connection to Logan’s death. Gaddis was located in Alexander City by The U.S. Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. Gaddis was already wanted by HPD for two second-degree assault warrants.

Latoya Wells, 37 and Corie Wilson, 33 are charged with kidnapping related to Logan’s disappearance. Officials say they will both be booked into the Madison County Jail.

An autopsy will confirm the remains are Logan’s and determine the official cause of death.

