Inmate’s minister, Alabama officials issue statements after McWhorter execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here are the public statement’s released Thursday night following Alabama’s
. execution of inmate Casey McWhorter
“Edward Lee Williams’ life was taken away from him at the hands of Casey A. McWhorter, and tonight, Mr. McWhorter answered for his actions. In February 1993 in Marshall County, Mr. McWhorter joined two others in ambushing and shooting to death Mr. Williams. After Mr. Williams was struck at least 11 times with .22 caliber rifles, each with makeshift silencers, Mr. McWhorter fired at least one round into Mr. Williams’ head to assure his death.”
“Despite the fact that Mr. McWhorter managed to delay his date with justice for over three decades, his guilt of Mr. Williams’ premeditated robbery and murder was never in question. In Alabama, we uphold the rule of law and hold accountable those who take the lives of others. Casey McWhorter has finally paid for his heinous crime.”
“Casey McWhorter was put to death for the brutal murder and robbery of Edward Lee Williams of Marshall County. Justice is the value we place on the life that was wronged. I regret that Mr. Williams’s family had to wait for over three decades for this finality. Most of us will never understand the agony that families like the Williams faced, waiting to see if the justice system really is just.”
“As you might expect, the usual suspects are claiming that this just punishment is cruel and atrocious. I find it contemptible that so-called advocates have neglected to mention the details of Mr. Williams’s murder and the agony that his family has suffered since that terrible day. Edward Williams was shot 11 times, and as he lay on the ground fighting for his life, this murderer shot him in the head to ensure he was dead. In my book, that is cruel and atrocious.”
“I ask the people of Alabama to join me in praying for Edward’s family and friends, and that they might at last find peace and closure.”
“Casey McWhorter was my friend, and I loved him very much. It is not lost on me that he was a murderer and so are all Alabamians tonight. I pray that we will all learn to stop killing each other.”
Prior to the execution, Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm read a letter written by April Williams, the daughter of victim Edward Lee Williams. In addition, Gilbert Williams, the victim’s brother made a statement. Neither statement was made available for publication.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store ! Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.