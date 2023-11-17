Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Inmate’s minister, Alabama officials issue statements after McWhorter execution

Casey McWhorter
Casey McWhorter(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here are the public statement’s released Thursday night following Alabama’s execution of inmate Casey McWhorter.

Prior to the execution, Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm read a letter written by April Williams, the daughter of victim Edward Lee Williams. In addition, Gilbert Williams, the victim’s brother made a statement. Neither statement was made available for publication.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery
Montgomery police car file image
Juvenile in critical condition after Saturday shooting
Aubrina Mack disappeared on Aug. 15, 2006.
Montgomery mother disappeared while walking to the store 17 years ago
Tenants have flooded Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell's phone and email with...
Montgomery cracking down on apartments for neglect, no business licenses
Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the...
Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going

Latest News

Alabama Forestry Commission file photo
No Burn order lifted in 33 Alabama counties
Phenix City boy with terminal brain cancer celebrates birthday with surprise party
Phenix City boy with terminal brain cancer celebrates birthday with surprise party
Anthony Gann
Tallassee man sentenced to 25 years for reckless murder
Christmas kicks off at Eastchase with 9th annual All is Bright parade