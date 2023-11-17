Inmate’s minister, Alabama officials issue statements after McWhorter execution

“Casey McWhorter was put to death for the brutal murder and robbery of Edward Lee Williams of Marshall County. Justice is the value we place on the life that was wronged. I regret that Mr. Williams’s family had to wait for over three decades for this finality. Most of us will never understand the agony that families like the Williams faced, waiting to see if the justice system really is just.”

“As you might expect, the usual suspects are claiming that this just punishment is cruel and atrocious. I find it contemptible that so-called advocates have neglected to mention the details of Mr. Williams’s murder and the agony that his family has suffered since that terrible day. Edward Williams was shot 11 times, and as he lay on the ground fighting for his life, this murderer shot him in the head to ensure he was dead. In my book, that is cruel and atrocious.”

“I ask the people of Alabama to join me in praying for Edward’s family and friends, and that they might at last find peace and closure.”