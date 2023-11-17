Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lee-Scott, Chambers Academy win AISA football championships

Lee-Scott Academy wins AISA AAA football championship
Lee-Scott Academy wins AISA AAA football championship(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two local teams took home state championship trophies on Thursday at the AISA Football Championships.

Lee-Scott beat Glenwood, 24-14, in the AAA title game. The Warriors have now won back-to-back state championships against the Gators.

Chambers Academy beat Banks Academy, 41-14, in the AA title game. The Rebels have now won three state titles since 2018.

Please see the video player above for highlights and reaction from both games.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery
Montgomery police car file image
Juvenile in critical condition after Saturday shooting
Aubrina Mack disappeared on Aug. 15, 2006.
Montgomery mother disappeared while walking to the store 17 years ago
Tenants have flooded Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell's phone and email with...
Montgomery cracking down on apartments for neglect, no business licenses
Pam Bolden suspects her daughter, LaQuanta Riley, was kidnapped in December of 2003.
Mother of missing Montgomery woman turning anguish into action

Latest News

Alabama State University held a Christmas tree lighting ceremony as part of the Turkey Day...
Event schedule for Turkey Day Classic festivities
Central-Phenix City beats Prattville in flag football
Central-Phenix City beats Prattville in flag football
Lee-Scott wins back-to-back AISA state championships
Lee-Scott wins back-to-back AISA state championships
Lowndes Academy wins 3rd consecutive AISA state championship
Lowndes Academy wins 3rd consecutive AISA state championship