Lee-Scott, Chambers Academy win AISA football championships

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two local teams took home state championship trophies on Thursday at the AISA Football Championships.

Lee-Scott beat Glenwood, 24-14, in the AAA title game. The Warriors have now won back-to-back state championships against the Gators.

Chambers Academy beat Banks Academy, 41-14, in the AA title game. The Rebels have now won three state titles since 2018.

Please see the video player above for highlights and reaction from both games.

