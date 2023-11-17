Advertise
Millbrook celebrates the season by getting creative with hay



By Judd Davis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to creativity, the city of Millbrook is wiping out the competition by using hay to create smiles.

From ‘80s video games to the star of Thanksgiving to the most intense rivalry in all of sports, there’s something for everyone through the decorative hay bales seen throughout the city.

“Anything goes, as long as it’s not offensive or something that’s a little too gory,” said Millbrook special events director Danae Morgan.

Morgan said they have 14 hay bales out this year.

The colorful creations started popping up during a dark time. Morgan said they started it on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic in the fall of 2020.

“Everybody was just down and kind grumpy, and they were brainstorming about how to cheer some people up. What could we do that would be fun to put around the city and put some smile on faces,” she said.

So from October through the end of the year, you never know what you’ll see while driving through Millbrook.

“We buy the hay bales from a local farmer over here and we’ll take them to our shop. We’ll paint them up, put some faces on there and start picking some spots throughout the town with the most traffic,” said Brandon Harris with the Millbrook Street Department.

Whether it’s time to chill in the grass or head out on a family trip, these hay creations are the talk of the town.

“We’re known for this now, and so people have great expectations. They like to get in on the design part of it,” Morgan said.

The hay bales will likely get one more face-lift in December and will stay out until the end of the year.

The city of Millbrook has all the locations on its Facebook page.

