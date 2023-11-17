Tallassee man sentenced to 25 years for reckless murder

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee man has accepted a plea agreement in connection to a 2021 reckless murder charge.

According to court documents, Anthony Gann, 31, of Tallassee, has accepted a plea agreement to serve 25 years for the charge of reckless murder.

A Grand Jury indicted Gann in June of 2021 for causing the death of a teenage girl when the 2017 Hyundai Tucson he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. According to court documents, Gann was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and at an excessive rate of speed.

Court documents also stated that Gann’s bond had been revoked when he was ordered by the courts to submit a drug test this past Tuesday, November 14, and he tested positive for illegal substances.

