Veteran injured in Afghanistan gets brand new home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation Homes for Wounded Heroes program gave keys to a brand-new home to Army veteran Gerardo Contreras. He served 22 years in the military before he suffered an injury during combat in Afghanistan.

He and his family will move to Alabama in a mortgage-free home. Contreras will be working at the Maxwell Airforce Base in Montgomery, and he was concerned about finding a home and being able to pay rent. But now, thanks to both Wells Fargo and the Homes for Wounded Heroes program, he has nothing to worry about.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing, so blessed, so blessed,” says Contreras. “It’s nice. I like it. I like it a lot.”

Philip Bazinet, a Mortgage Lender Manager with Wells Fargo, says over the years the bank has invested $60 million in building homes for veterans.

“We’re here today to donate a mortgage-free home,” says Bazinet. “We want to give you and donate this house here as a thank you for all of your service in the military.”

Retired Army Specialist Jason Moon says it’s important to take care of those who served our country. Moon was a recipient of one of these homes in 2014 so he knows the joy Contreras feels.

“We have awarded over close to a thousand homes mortgage-free all across the country in the last 16 years,” says Moon. “We want to thank them for everything they’ve done. I wish we could help everyone, but we help as many as possible.

Once Contreras finalizes his official start date, he, along with his daughter and fiancé, will officially make the move to Alabama.

Along with houses, the Homes for Wounded Heroes program also helps veterans get cars. To learn more, click here.

