1 charged after Friday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is under arrest after a Friday night shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Lanier Lane on reports of a person having been shot around 6:10 p.m. On scene, first responders found the body of Rechardo Wright, 39, of Montgomery.

Investigators later determined the shooting happened about a quarter-mile away in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.

Police have since arrested and charged another man, 22-year-old Montgomery resident Ladarius Arrington, with murder. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No details on a possible motive have been released as the investigation continues.

