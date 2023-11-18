Advertise
1 charged after Friday night Montgomery homicide

Ladarius Arrington has been arrested and charged with the murder of Rechardo Wright.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is under arrest after a Friday night shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Lanier Lane on reports of a person having been shot around 6:10 p.m. On scene, first responders found the body of Rechardo Wright, 39, of Montgomery.

Investigators later determined the shooting happened about a quarter-mile away in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.

Police have since arrested and charged another man, 22-year-old Montgomery resident Ladarius Arrington, with murder. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No details on a possible motive have been released as the investigation continues.

