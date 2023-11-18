1 dead in second, unrelated Friday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police opened two, unrelated homicide investigations Friday evening within hours of each other Friday night.

The first happened around 6:10 p.m., with an arrest already made.

The second happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Fountain Circle, according to investigators. Police and fire medics responded to the area where they found the body of Tanario Abner, 21, of Montgomery.

No arrest or motive has been determined in this homicide as the investigation continues.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Photos from the crime scene of this homicide were inadvertently published in the first homicide report. This has been corrected.

