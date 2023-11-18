Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ASU falls to Prairie View A&M on the road

The Alabama State Hornets
The Alabama State Hornets(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. (WSFA) - Alabama State University traveled to Texas on Saturday for a SWAC showdown with Prairie View A&M.

ASU rallied back late in the fourth quarter after being kept off the scoreboard through the first three. However, the comeback fell short as the Hornets lost 21-14.

Prairie View A&M got the scoring going late in the first quarter when David Murray took the ball right up the gut from the one-yard line.

Alabama State dominated the time of possession throughout the entirety of the first half, holding the ball for a total of 32:02 compared to Prairie View’s 7:08. However, the Hornets offense struggled to find the endzone and went into the locker room down 7-0 at the half.

Prairie View capitalized on the second half’s opening possession by marching down the field 86 yards. It was Murray once again pounding his way in from the one-yard line to give the Panthers their second touchdown of the afternoon.

The Hornet offense found some success early in the fourth quarter when Damon Stewart found Tyree Saunders coming across the field. Saunders grabbed the ball out of the air and took it 76 yards to the endzone for the first ASU points of the day.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Panthers struck back.  Trazon Connley connected with Chris Herron, and Herron waltzed into the endzone, making it a 14-point game with just under nine minutes left to play.

The ASU offense found the endzone one more time in the game’s final minute. Stewart found Saunders for a 16-yard score. However, it was just a little too late for a comeback, and the Hornets five game winning streak was snapped.

Next up for ASU is the Turkey Day Classic against Tuskegee at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Lanier Lane in Montgomery where they...
1 dead in second, unrelated Friday night Montgomery homicide
Anthony Gann
Tallassee man sentenced to 25 years for reckless murder
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 2
Ladarius Arrington has been arrested and charged with the murder of Rechardo Wright.
1 charged after Friday night Montgomery homicide
Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the...
Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going

Latest News

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) works in the pocket against the Louisiana-Lafayette during...
Troy hangs on to defeat Louisiana in thrilling Sun-Belt showdown
Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson (11) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jalen Hale...
Milroe, No. 8 Alabama roll past FCS team Chattanooga, 66-10 for 9th straight win
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
When it comes to football coaches, the SEC just means more impatience. 2 coaches fired already
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) works against South Alabama center Kevin Samuel (21) and...
Sears, Walters help No. 22 Alabama rout South Alabama 102-46