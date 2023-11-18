Donations save Montgomery’s only homeless shelter from possible winter shutdown

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The staff at Friendship Mission has much to be thankful for after generous donations from the public.

Last week, Davis pleaded to the public to help save Montgomery’s only homeless shelter when low funds put them on the verge of possibly shutting down.

Executive Director Tara Davis says things have quickly turned around, but the momentum must keep going.

“It’s overwhelming because it’s been an emotional ride,” Davis said.

Whether you donate a dollar, volunteer some of your time or pray for the shelter, Davis said anything is appreciated.

People can donate online here or mail a check to P.O. Box 230115, Montgomery, AL 36123.

