Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Donations save Montgomery’s only homeless shelter from possible winter shutdown

Montgomery's only homeless shelter will remain open through the winter.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The staff at Friendship Mission has much to be thankful for after generous donations from the public.

Last week, Davis pleaded to the public to help save Montgomery’s only homeless shelter when low funds put them on the verge of possibly shutting down.

Executive Director Tara Davis says things have quickly turned around, but the momentum must keep going.

“It’s overwhelming because it’s been an emotional ride,” Davis said.

Whether you donate a dollar, volunteer some of your time or pray for the shelter, Davis said anything is appreciated.

People can donate online here or mail a check to P.O. Box 230115, Montgomery, AL 36123.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery
Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the...
Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going
Montgomery police car file image
Juvenile in critical condition after Saturday shooting
Aubrina Mack disappeared on Aug. 15, 2006.
Montgomery mother disappeared while walking to the store 17 years ago
Anthony Gann
Tallassee man sentenced to 25 years for reckless murder

Latest News

Donations save Montgomery homeless shelter from possible winter shutdown
Donations save Montgomery homeless shelter from possible winter shutdown
Johnston Taylor
Driver from crash that killed Auburn’s Brambletts pleads guilty to child porn
The co-captain of the Harriott II, Damien Pickett, speaks out.
Riverboat co-captain attacked in Riverfront Brawl responds to a charge against him
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency boating patrol
Alabama state troopers seeing less road fatalities this year