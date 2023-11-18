First Alert: Dry this weekend; tracking rain/storms early next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sun has set on Friday and clouds will remain in place through Saturday morning. Lows will hover in the 50s along with a northwest wind around 5 mph. A quick moving boundary will push across the region overnight, one or two sprinkles will be possible tonight along the front but most of the area will remain dry.

The last weekend of November is looking pleasant! Clouds Saturday morning will give way to sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be chilly, lows will hover in the lower 40s under a clear sky.

Sunday will feature wall to wall sunshine. Afternoon highs will again climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday will have light north winds that will be calm during the night. Lows will hover in the middle to upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

A strong cold front is expected to move into Alabama early next week. Most of the day Monday is looking dry with showers and clouds building by Monday night. Highs Monday will top out in the 70s and lows will hover in the 60s.

As of this typing, the front will bring rain and storms to the region between Monday night and during the day Tuesday. There is still some question on how strong to severe the storm setup will be next week, just know that wet and stormy weather is expected.

Highs Tuesday will warm into the 60s and 70s and lows will be in the 40s, as the cold front moves east.

Drier weather is expected by Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will be MUCH colder. Highs mid-to-late week will only warm into the 50s and 60s and overnight lows during the same period will drop into the 30s.

The three takeaways this week are pleasant, dry and sunny weather this weekend. Rain and storms Monday into Tuesday. Then dry but cold temperatures expected by Thanksgiving.

