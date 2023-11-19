Mellow Mushroom opening Monday in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Mellow Mushroom is officially opening in Pike Road.

The funky, art-filled pizza chain will open its doors Monday at 11 a.m.

The new location was announced in 2022 and originally expected to open in the spring of 2023.

Mellow Mushroom previously had locations in Prattville, east Montgomery and downtown Montgomery. The downtown location closed in 2022.

