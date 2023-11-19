Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mellow Mushroom opening Monday in Pike Road

Mellow Mushroom is officially opening in Pike Road.
Mellow Mushroom is officially opening in Pike Road.(WSFA 12 News)
By Andreya Ash
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Mellow Mushroom is officially opening in Pike Road.

The funky, art-filled pizza chain will open its doors Monday at 11 a.m.

The new location was announced in 2022 and originally expected to open in the spring of 2023.

Mellow Mushroom previously had locations in Prattville, east Montgomery and downtown Montgomery. The downtown location closed in 2022.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Lanier Lane in Montgomery where they...
1 dead in second, unrelated Friday night Montgomery homicide
Ladarius Arrington has been arrested and charged with the murder of Rechardo Wright.
1 charged after Friday night Montgomery homicide
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 2
The co-captain of the Harriott II, Damien Pickett, speaks out.
Riverboat co-captain attacked in Riverfront Brawl responds to a charge against him
Friendship Mission is able to remain open through the winter, but they are asking the public to...
Donations save Montgomery’s only homeless shelter from possible winter shutdown

Latest News

LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
One-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Romay Davis, 104, was one of the first Black women in the military to go overseas.
Documentary features 104-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery
Romay Davis, a 104-year-old WWII veteran, makes an appearance in the film.
Documentary features 104-year-old veteran from Montgomery
St Paul AME Church celebrates Rosa Parks
Rosa Parks’ historic home church to celebrate Rosa Parks Day 2023