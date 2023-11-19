One-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley child is dead following a car crash in Chambers County.

According to officials, on Friday, November 17, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a one-year-old child.

They say the 1-year-old was killed when the vehicle he was in was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The child was transported to an area hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle the child was in was also injured and transported to East Alabama Medical Center Lanier in Valley for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 50 near the 51 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Lanett.

