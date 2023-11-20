Authorities searching for escaped Alexander City inmate

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Alexander City Work Release Center Sunday evening.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Tom Seabers Pope escaped from the Alexander City Work Release Center located in Coosa County on Sunday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Pope to notify your local law enforcement agency.

Pope is currently serving an 18-month sentence for unlawful breaking and entering, he was sentenced in February of 2022.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.