Authorities searching for escaped Alexander City inmate

Tom Seabers Pope
Tom Seabers Pope(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Alexander City Work Release Center Sunday evening.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Tom Seabers Pope escaped from the Alexander City Work Release Center located in Coosa County on Sunday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Pope to notify your local law enforcement agency.

Pope is currently serving an 18-month sentence for unlawful breaking and entering, he was sentenced in February of 2022.

