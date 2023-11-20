First Alert: Severe storms possible tonight into early Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The week of Thanksgiving is always a busy time for travel and gathering with friends and family, but it looks like our holiday week could also be busy in the weather department. Rain is needed, and we will get some of that areawide, but the threat for strong and severe thunderstorms will also be in the forecast late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

A line of storms moves across the state after 10pm; this line will encounter significant wind shear in place over Alabama, meaning some of the more intense storms will be capable of rotation.

Our primary concerns are isolated tornadoes and some pockets of isolated thunderstorm wind damage. The overall risk level is a 2 out of 5... that is on the low end of the scale, but it is still a risk and still enough to warrant your attention and preparation. While the wet weather will likely be widespread, the impactful storms will not be, so when all is said and done not every storm will be severe, but every storms has the potential to turn severe given the parameters in our atmosphere.

Today would be a good time to check the batteries and reception for your NOAA Weather Radio. It would also be wise to check your WSFA First Alert weather app. Set your location is set to “Follow Me” and that your phone is out of silent mode before you head to bed tonight.

The storms will push eastward through the state, exiting Alabama just after lunchtime Tuesday, so that means if you are heading to work tomorrow morning be prepared for weather that could slow down your commute.

Noticeably cooler air filters into the state Tuesday night into Wednesday, with afternoon highs dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We expect cool and mainly dry weather for the Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the game.

A very weak system will brush Alabama late Thursday night into Friday morning, this could bring a few light and spotty showers; this rain won’t amount to much, nor do we expect any severe weather problems with that system.

The weekend forecast is still murky at this point, some model data tries to spin up another storm system for the second half of the weekend. Other data shows us cool and dry; both ideas are plausible, so for now we’ll put a small rain chance in for Sunday. We will get better data later this week and will adjust the weekend forecast as necessary!

