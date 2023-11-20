First Alert: Severe storms possible tonight into tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanksgiving Week is always a busy week, the schedule is full of errands and grocery store runs and cooking. Unfortunately, severe thunderstorms will make for a busy weather pattern to start this week, too.

A few isolated showers are possible at times today. These will not be severe or widespread, in fact, most of you won’t have any rain today. Those who do will get a quick downpour and that’s it.

Later tonight into tomorrow, things change. A line of storms moves across the state after 10pm. This line will encounter significant wind shear in place over Alabama, meaning some of the more intense storms will be capable of rotation. Our primary concerns are isolated tornadoes and some pockets of isolated thunderstorm wind damage. The overall risk level is a 2 out of 5 - on the low end of the scale, but still a risk - and still enough to warrant your attention and preparation.

First Alert: Strong storms possible tonight into tomorrow (WSFA 12 News)

Today would be a good time to check the batteries and reception for your NOAA Weather Radio. It would also be wise to double-check your WSFA First Alert weather app - be sure your location is set to “Follow Me” and that your phone is out of silent mode before you head to bed tonight.

The storms will push eastward through the state, exiting Alabama just after lunchtime. Noticeably cooler air filters into the state Tuesday night into Wednesday, with afternoon highs dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We expect cool and mainly dry weather for the Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the game.

A very weak system will brush Alabama late Thursday night into Friday morning, this could bring a few light and spotty showers. This rain won’t amount to much, nor do we expect any severe weather problems with that system.

The weekend forecast is still murky at this point, some model data tries to spin up another storm system for the second half of the weekend. Other data shows us cool and dry; both ideas are plausible, so for now we’ll put a small rain chance in for Sunday. We’ll get better data later this week and will adjust the weekend forecast as necessary.

