Montgomery Symphony Orchestra performance to feature local composer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Some of the area’s most talented musicians will take the stage for a brand new performance Monday night. The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra will present a special show highlighting local talent.

The performance includes a piece written by a current student at Alabama State University who is also an orchestra member. Shaka Marko’s Beethoven in Kenya intersperses thematic material from Beethoven with the dance rhythms of Marko’s native Nairobi. Monday’s show also includes Tyrone Hayes singing Mahler’s Songs of a Wayfarer, a setting of the composer’s own poetry describing a youthful experience with nature and love. The evening concludes with a performance of Brahms’s Radiant Second Symphony.

The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra is made up of local musicians who volunteer their time and talents to rehearsals and performances. It often performs classical pieces many music fans will recognize. The concert starts at 7:30 at the Davis Theatre. Tickets are still available. If you would like to purchase any, click here.

