Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Officials share tips for staying safe at home, on the road this holiday season

As many hit the road to see loved ones, ALEA and the Alabama State Fire Marshal are sharing...
As many hit the road to see loved ones, ALEA and the Alabama State Fire Marshal are sharing safety tips.(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many are already hitting the road to see loved ones, ALDOT has announced no roads will be closed Wednesday through Saturday to eliminate any unnecessary traffic.

“We’re going to have several initiatives and details out across I-85, I-65, in those problematic areas,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Sgt. Burkett says that incidents on the road have been down for several years around the holidays.

To continue that trend, here are some tips.

“You’ve got to remain patient. Typically, there is a lot of traffic on the roadways,” said Burkett.

Keep a good distance from drivers in front and behind your vehicle.

Eliminating distractions is also important, like being on your phone or eating behind the wheel.

“You may have family in the vehicle, you may have all your family, extended family so there’s a lot of people in the vehicle, those things can cause distractions,” Burkett said.

And safety tips don’t just apply on the road, they apply in your home.

“Make sure there’s somebody around to stop a problem or even prevent it before one occurs,” said State Fire Marshall Scott Pilgreen.

Pilgreen says holiday cooking can be dangerous, especially if you are frying a turkey.

“Turkey fryer outside, and I’m going emphasize outside, as well as our kitchens, make sure we do everything properly. If we’re using a turkey fryer, the proper type of oil and make sure the bird is fully thawed,” Pilgreen said.

Make sure you also keep a good distance from others and your home when frying a turkey and never leave your stove unattended to keep everyone safe and prevent any injuries or fires.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Lanier Lane in Montgomery where they...
1 dead in second, unrelated Friday night Montgomery homicide
Ladarius Arrington has been arrested and charged with the murder of Rechardo Wright.
1 charged after Friday night Montgomery homicide
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 2
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The co-captain of the Harriott II, Damien Pickett, speaks out.
Riverboat co-captain attacked in Riverfront Brawl responds to a charge against him

Latest News

Mellow Mushroom is officially opening in Pike Road.
Mellow Mushroom opening Monday in Pike Road
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
One-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Romay Davis, 104, was one of the first Black women in the military to go overseas.
Documentary features 104-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery
One person is dead and another is under arrest after a Friday night shooting, according to the...
1 charged after Friday night Montgomery homicide