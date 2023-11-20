Pike Road Intermediate School nurse preparing for colds, flu, and more

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) – The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on how crucial healthcare workers are in our society and schools. As we get closer to the height of cold and flu season, things are once again ramping up for front-line workers at urgent care centers, hospitals, and classrooms.

However, Melissa Morgan, known as Nurse Morgan, at Pike Road Intermediate School is up for the challenge.

“It’s a joy to me to be able to learn something new each day,” she said.

Each day at Pike Road Intermediate School, Nurse Morgan sees something new in her office, including new students, new incidents, and new opportunities to raise awareness. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and to help raise awareness, she placed signs outside of the Pike Road Intermediate School. Nurse Morgan said part of her daily tasks includes closely monitoring the diabetic students.

“From the moment they arrive for breakfast, I’m already monitoring the diabetics while they’re eating, but on any given day, we can have some scrapes, cuts, even major head injuries. I always say we’re like the mini ER of Pike Road Intermediate School,” she said. “For parents, their children are their prized possession so we all do our best at the school to keep them healthy and safe.”

Nurse Morgan also tries to stay up to date on COVID-19 and flu protocol, especially this time of year, and keep a close eye on food. In her office, she stores EpiPens and information on the different children with food allergies.

“Allergies have become very prominent in our society today, and they can be very life-threatening,” Morgan said. “At our school, peanut allergies are the most common food allergy, but there’s a range. We have different food allergies and allergies that are non-food-related: fire ants, bee stings, other things. Just another reason why we have to be on alert.”

Nurse Morgan has been a registered nurse for 25 years, and she’s spent most of her career in schools. She said she’s always alert and ready to act to protect her children.

