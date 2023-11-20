Advertise
Theft suspect sought in Lowndes County

Lowndes County authorities are searching for Johnny Cotney.
Lowndes County authorities are searching for Johnny Cotney.(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway in Lowndes County.

Authorities are are searching for 53-year-old Johnny Cotney. Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said he has multiple warrants out of Lowndes and Elmore counties.

Local and state agencies conducted ground and air searches in the Hope Hull area Monday morning but were unable to find him.

The sheriff said Cotney has been living in the woods near Pine Tuckett Road and Judge Road east of Hayneville. West said the man has several campsites in the area.

West said Cotney has apparently been targeting empty homes during the day. He is suspected of waiting for the occupants to leave before breaking in to steal food and other items needed to live outdoors.

The sheriff’s office says they pursued him last week but lost him in the woods.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 334-548-2222.

