3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Three Montgomery women have been arrested and charged in connection with an organized retail theft investigation, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being held at the Lee County Detention Facility.

An investigation started into a property theft allegation on Friday when officials from the Ulta store on Enterprise Drive shared surveillance video with law enforcement showing three female suspects taking cosmetic items from the store before leaving in a white Chevy Tahoe.

On Monday, police responded to the Dick’s Sporting Goods store, also on Enterprise Drive, on reports of a shoplifting. The store manager reported the suspects’ vehicle as a red Nissan Altima. While officers were searching the area for the vehicle, notification came in of a shoplifting situation in progress at the Best Buy on Tiger Town Parkway.

More officers responded to the area where they located and attempted to make a traffic stop. After a short pursuit, the suspects were taken into custody and charged with organized retail theft, as well as an addition charge against High for felony attempting to elude.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending, the police department said. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

