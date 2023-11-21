ALDOT looking to clear heavy congestion issues on Highway 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the Alabama Department of Transportation say they are working to make traffic around Birmingham more bearable.

Officials with ALDOT said that they are starting to work on some projects to improve traffic conditions in the Birmingham area. One of the most heavy-traffic spots around Birmingham is on Highway 280, and officials with ALDOT say that they are working to clear some of that congestion.

According to project engineers, ALDOT’s Highway 280 project will add lanes to both the west- and east-bound directions. They explained that the project would result in four lanes in each direction between Lakeshore and I-459.

Although the project is currently under design, officials say the bids for it will open next spring. According to Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard, the work could start in late spring or summer with an estimated completion date of late 2025.

Leonard said that although the project will take some time, the work is much needed. He added that during rush hour the number of cars on 280 doubles from around 2,500 to around 5,200, so the project would help the road to deal with the influx of cars.

“Our engineering studies show that we will go from rush hour and peak times from an ‘F’ for congestion to somewhere around a ‘C’. So you’ll see a significant savings in time in your commute,” said Leonard.

As soon as work begins we will update you on the efforts and our First Alert Traffic Tracker will keep you posted on your expected commute times.

