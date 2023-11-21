Manhunt continues for Selma capital murder suspect

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The manhunt continues for a capital murder suspect who’s wanted in Selma.

Tramaine C. Walter, 33, is accused in the deadly shooting of a woman on Nov. 12. He is wanted on two counts of capital murder.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said the victim was shot while in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Tremont Street. She succumbed to her injuries at Vaughan Regional Medical Center.

The chief identified the victim as 32-year-old Jasmine Callens. He confirmed she was shot in front of her children.

Walter goes by the alias “Cmoe Carter Jr.” Police say he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who knows Walter’s whereabouts or has any information on the case is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-6611.

