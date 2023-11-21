Advertise
Coats for Comfort campaign provides warmth for those the Salvation Army serves

Coats for Comfort
Coats for Comfort(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -WSFA 12 News is teaming up with Henig Furs, Jim Massey’s Cleaners, and The Salvation Army for the annual Coats for Comfort drive.

We are asking folks to donate coats to The Salvation Army by dropping them off at the following locations between now and Dec. 8:

For every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs will donate a new coat to the drive.

