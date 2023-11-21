Advertise
At least 1 person dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide

A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left authorities searching for any potentially missing residents early Tuesday morning.
By Joey Klecka and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WRANGELL, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - At least one person is dead and multiple others are believed to missing following a landslide in Alaska, KTUU reports.

The City and Borough of Wrangell say there is an ongoing search and rescue mission underway due to a landslide Monday night that left debris scattered on the Zimovia Highway. The road runs roughly 14 miles from the town of Wrangell, Alaska, which has a population of just more than 2,000 residents.

Alaska State Troopers said three single-family residences are believed to have been swept up in the slide. They said multiple people are believed to be within the landslide path but did not specify how many.

The slide occurred just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to authorities, a local search and rescue team is working with the Alaska State Trooper, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Forest Service, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and city staff.

The city also says it has not begun a “large scale” search operation as the landslide area could still be unstable and volatile. It said a state geologist will need to assess the slide to determine if it’s safe enough to launch full search operations.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

