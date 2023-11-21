Advertise
Montgomery Regional Airport preparing for holiday travel season

Montgomery Regional Airport is already seeing an influx of travelers ahead of the holiday season.
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Potential severe weather could impact many travel plans, but as of now, all flights are departing and arriving on time at Montgomery Regional Airport. However, an airport spokeswoman is offering some travel tips for the holiday season if you are flying through Montgomery.

Across the country, people are already on the move at they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. In Alabama’s capital city, Montgomery Regional Airport is already seeing an influx of travelers.

The airport’s marketing communications manager, Brittney Dabney, says the “convenience factor” plays a part in people flying locally.

Dabney says that on a normal travel day it takes about seven minutes from arrival to get to your gate. However, with tens of millions nationwide expected to travel through the rest of this year, everyone needs to prepare for the holiday rush.

Dabney said it’s recommended to arrive the airport two hours early.

Travelers can keep up with their flight and departure times on the airline’s website.

As a reminder, travelers cannot carry on liquids over 3.4 ounces.

If you are carrying on food, consider freezing liquids like gravy or sauces. You can travel with hot meals.

Sharp objects and weapons are also not allowed as a carry-on

The airport will have a Transportation Security Administration PreCheck pop-up closer to Christmas.

“PreCheck allows the opportunity to be able to not necessarily be screenless, but it offers you a faster experience for your screening time where you don’t have to remove your shoes, you don’t have to take off those light jackets,” said Dabney.

Montgomery Regional Airport will offer PreCheck from Dec. 18-22.

