No Burn restrictions fully lifted in southern half of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is easing fire restrictions across much of the state after recent rain fall. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the AFC will lift all burn restrictions in 33 counties in the southern half of the state.

Across the northern half of the state, a No Burn order will be reduced to a Fire Alert in 23 counties. The remaining 11 counties did not get enough rain to reduce drought conditions, the AFC said, and will remain under Gov. Kay Ivey’s No Burn order.

The updated No Burn order map of Alabama, as of Nov. 21, 2023. (Source: Alabama Forestry Commission)

AFC wildland firefighters, with the assistance of volunteer fire departments, have battled 760 wildfires consuming more than 7,807 acres across the state since Oct. 1.

Since the No Burn order went into effect on Nov. 9, a total of 86 wildfires have burned approximately 278 acres of land in Alabama.

The current burn restrictions will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester, at which time conditions will have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires.

To report persons burning in violation of this law, contact your local law enforcement. For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state, visit Alabama Forestry Commission’s website at www.forestry.alabama.gov.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.