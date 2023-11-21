Riverboat co-captain enters not guilty plea

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The co-captain of the Harriott II Riverboat, the man first attacked in the infamous riverfront brawl in August, appeared in municipal court for the first time Tuesday.

Dameion Pickett was summoned to court as a result of a charge of misdemeanor assault, for which he entered a plea of “not guilty”. His trial is set for Jan. 30, 2024.

It’s important to note that the charge against Pickett was filed by Zachary Shipman, another defendant who was among five charged in the brawl. Unlike the others, Pickett’s charge was not filed by the City of Montgomery, the Montgomery County district attorney’s office, or the Montgomery Police Department.

Shipman was among the group of people who refused to move their private boat out of the berth where the city-owned riverboat was set to let passengers off.

