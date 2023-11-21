Salvation Army to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army in Montgomery hopes to lend a hand to people in need in this Thanksgiving, and extra help is needed.

The Salvation Army is preparing to feed more than 200 people in need of a warm meal or a friendly face during the holiday.

“People that aren’t able or come to a certain place, we want to go out and meet them in the streets where they’re at and feed them and let them know that not only does God love them but we love them,” said cadet Jason Houser.

The public can help spread the love. The Salvation Army is in need of donations. It also needs bottled water, cranberry sauce, potato salad and desserts to complete the meals.

The organization also needs volunteers on the holiday itself. Before you begin your own Thanksgiving festivities, you can help serve meals starting at 7 a.m. at Vaughn Forest Church on Vaughn Road.

Houser said they will then meet at the Salvation Army church at the corner of Ann Street and Highland Avenue at 10 a.m. and will be dispersing from there.

Vaughn Forest Church is also where you can drop off food donations Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Questions may be directed to Sherry Williams at 334-561-4633.

