State superintendent says 2023 had best school year start in years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students are finishing up the first part of the school year. State Superintendent Eric Mackey says this is the best start to the school year since the 2019-2020 year.

Mackey says this year has been much better regarding academic performance and attendance, but concerns remain.

The Alabama State Department of Education stresses to parents the importance of getting students to school. This will prevent families from going to truancy court.

“We certainly don’t want to report parents to the district attorney,” said Mackey.

Attendance is emphasized even more as the state works to help students overcome learning loss.

“Many students, especially students in poverty, especially students in our inner city areas around the state, they had losses during that time and they’ve not gotten back to really where they were pre-pandemic,” said Mackey.

But there was some improvement. According to Mackey, there’s been a 2% gain in math and English for three years in a row in all grade levels. With students on holiday break, he says now is a good time for students to work to get ahead.

“Make sure that you’re continuing the learning process, even though your students are out of school. And then of course the other thing is students do need some time to play,” said Mackey.

Mackey says the department’s big priorities are to keep up the extra work with students through the Literacy and Numeracy Act to help students improve their math and reading skills.

Alabama’s literacy act goes into effect this year. Third graders not at a certain reading level will be held back a grade level.

