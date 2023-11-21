Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms today, then a nicer stretch of weather for the rest of Thanksgiving week!
First Alert: Severe storms possible tonight into early Tuesday
Tom Seabers Pope
Escaped Alexander City inmate recaptured
Lowndes County authorities are searching for Johnny Cotney.
Theft suspect sought in Lowndes County
Crews are clearing land in West Alabama for a new highway. A four-lane road will stretch from...
Overcoming Poverty: West Alabama highway expected to bring economic opportunity
Mellow Mushroom is officially open in Pike Road.
Mellow Mushroom opens in Pike Road

Latest News

FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
Morning Smile: Foley H.S. student uses bathroom mirror to spread positivity to students
'Coats for Comfort' campaign provides warmth for those the Salvation Army serves