Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama State Capitol Christmas Tree to arrive Monday

The 2021 Alabama state Christmas tree being placed at the steps of the Capitol on Nov. 29, 2021.
The 2021 Alabama state Christmas tree being placed at the steps of the Capitol on Nov. 29, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas officially arrives in Alabama this Monday!

This year’s Alabama State Christmas Tree, an Eastern Red Cedar, is set to arrive on the capitol steps just after noon on Nov. 27. This magnificent tree aims to claim the title of the largest standing State Christmas Tree at a staggering four stories tall (40 feet).

Monday through Friday, patrons of the capitol city will watch the tree slowly come to life as it is decorated throughout the week. The decorating will conclude on Friday, Dec. 1, when Governor Kay Ivey holds the annual State Christmas Tree Lighting.

Any additional details of State Christmas Tree Lighting to come.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being...
3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
ALEA opens homicide probe after Selma Police Department employee fatally shot
Crews are clearing land in West Alabama for a new highway. A four-lane road will stretch from...
Overcoming Poverty: West Alabama highway expected to bring economic opportunity
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue

Latest News

Joshua Kean
DeKalb Co. man serving prison sentence hospitalized after being assaulted by another inmate
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect...
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
Selma PD employee shot to death, ALEA opens homicide investigation
ASU president Dr. Quinton Ross and Tuskegee president Dr. Charlotte Morris join us in studio to...
99th Turkey Day Classic: University presidents