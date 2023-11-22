Alabama State Capitol Christmas Tree to arrive Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas officially arrives in Alabama this Monday!

This year’s Alabama State Christmas Tree, an Eastern Red Cedar, is set to arrive on the capitol steps just after noon on Nov. 27. This magnificent tree aims to claim the title of the largest standing State Christmas Tree at a staggering four stories tall (40 feet).

Monday through Friday, patrons of the capitol city will watch the tree slowly come to life as it is decorated throughout the week. The decorating will conclude on Friday, Dec. 1, when Governor Kay Ivey holds the annual State Christmas Tree Lighting.

Any additional details of State Christmas Tree Lighting to come.

