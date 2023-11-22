ALEA launches death investigation in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have launched a death investigation in Selma.

According to ALEA, at approximately 1 a.m. this morning, Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation launched a death investigation at the request of the Selma Police Department. The investigation has resulted in a road closure at the intersection of U.S. 80 and Water Avenue in Selma.

ALEA stated that the intersection will be blocked for an extended period, and motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

No further information has been released at this time.

