Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
By Robert Ristaneo and WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alex Crow, the controversial Catholic priest who left the country with a young woman back in July, has married the young woman according to a marriage certificate filed in the Mobile County Probate Court and church officials in Mobile say the Vatican could step in to reduce Crow from priest to layman.

The record shows that Crow and Taylor Harrison, 18, signed the certificate on Friday, Nov. 17 and the court received it on Monday, Nov 20.

The two went to Italy back in July, causing the Archdiocese of Mobile to ban Crow from performing any priestly duties.

Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi announced in July that he had suspended Crow and prohibited him from acting, dressing, or presenting himself as a priest. In August, Rodi also said that he saw no way back to the priesthood for Crow.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the archdiocese said “the recent news of Crow’s civil marriage only confirms the Archbishop’s judgment. Archbishop Rodi anticipates that the Vatican will eventually laicize Alex Crow.”

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office investigated Crow to see if he broke any laws before closing the case earlier this month saying no criminal charges would be filed.

