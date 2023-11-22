Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Curious hawk spotted perched in front of traffic camera

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk caught on camera overseeing traffic on I-94.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Gray News) – Traffic cameras are in place across the country to help officials have a bird’s eye view of the cities they oversee.

Crews with the Department of Transportation use these cameras to keep an eye on traffic and to keep drivers safe.

Apparently, a curious hawk recently wanted to get in on the action in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk caught on camera overseeing traffic on I-94.

“Talk about a bird’s eye view!” the department wrote in the post.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources later identified the bird as a red-tailed hawk in the comments.

DNR said this type of hawk has excellent vision and can spot prey from hundreds of feet in the air.

It is commonly seen in both rural and suburban areas that have woodlands, prairies, grasslands or swamps, according to DNR.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being...
3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika
Crews are clearing land in West Alabama for a new highway. A four-lane road will stretch from...
Overcoming Poverty: West Alabama highway expected to bring economic opportunity
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue
Drier days ahead with a mix of sun and clouds... highs are near either side of 60° Wednesday...
Storms are gone, cooler and drier conditions arrive soon
Tramaine C. Walter is wanted on capital murder charges in Selma.
Manhunt continues for Selma capital murder suspect

Latest News

First Alert: Cooler, drier weather for Thanksgiving
First Alert: Cooler, drier weather for Thanksgiving
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
If you haven’t started your Thanksgiving trip, you’re not alone. The busiest days are still to come
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
Travelers race to get home for Thanksgiving. (Credit: CNN Newsource, WGN, KCNC, POOL)
Travelers race to get home for Thanksgiving