Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

DeKalb Co. man serving prison sentence hospitalized after being assaulted by another inmate

Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at Easterling Correctional Facility was allegedly involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Officials said 40-year-old inmate Joshua Kean was injured in the incident. ADOC said Kean was transported to the health care unit and medical staff determined he needed a higher level of care. He was then transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Kean is serving a 20-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of DeKalb County.

The incident is being investigated by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being...
3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
ALEA opens homicide probe after Selma Police Department employee fatally shot
Crews are clearing land in West Alabama for a new highway. A four-lane road will stretch from...
Overcoming Poverty: West Alabama highway expected to bring economic opportunity
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue

Latest News

Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect...
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
Selma PD employee shot to death, ALEA opens homicide investigation
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him