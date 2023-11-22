Advertise
DOJ prosecutes multiple Project Safe Neighborhoods cases in Tallapoosa County

The U.S. Department of Justice has prosecuted several Tallapoosa County cases in connection...
The U.S. Department of Justice has prosecuted several Tallapoosa County cases in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Pictured (Top L-R) Vincent Bias, Carstavious Stovall (Bottom L-R) Jeffrey Hill, Alan Sandlin(Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Acting United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross announced developments in multiple Project Safe Neighborhood cases Wednesday out of Tallapoosa County.

PSN is a federal program reinvigorated in 2017 as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminal activity. The program brings together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

In the first highlighted case, Alan Lyrenski Sandlin, 23, of Alexander City, pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a machine gun. According to the DOJ, Sandlin had a handgun with a machine gun conversion device installed on it. The weapon was recovered by police during a narcotics investigation of Sandlin’s home, where he was arrested.

Sandlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 20, 2024. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, where there is no parole.

In the second highlighted case, Jeremy Glenn Dye, also from Alex City, was found guilty of possessing a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony. He was sentenced on Nov. 7 to just under 11 years in prison.

The third highlighted case involved three Tallapoosa County residents charged with federal firearm offenses. In June 2023, a grand jury indicted Jeffery Monkentee Hill, 44, and Carstavious Shadon Stovall, 33, both from Camp Hill, on charges of illegally possessing and intending to distribute controlled substances and illegally possessing firearms.

On Nov. 1, that same grand jury indicted Vincent Darrell Bias, 54, of Alexander City, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement arrested Bias on Nov. 15.

These cases were investigated by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the ATF, with assistance from the Alexander City Police Department, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorneys Brandon W. Bates and Eric M. Counts are prosecuting the cases.

