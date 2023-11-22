First Alert: Much colder today through Thanksgiving!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet and stormy start to the week, a cooler, calmer and drier stretch of weather will carry us through Thanksgiving and into the weekend. Clouds will hang tough in east Alabama today, as leftover moisture from the departing cold front gives us some cloud cover in parts of the area. For the far southern and western counties, the drier air will likely mean more sunshine today.

Afternoon temperatures will do well to reach 60 degrees, though, as cooler air continues to push into Alabama. You’ll feel the chill tonight and into early Thanksgiving Day, too, as we drop into the 37-44 degree range by sunrise Thursday. The rest of Thanksgiving will feature a mainly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50s. Cool, dry and calm is a good way for the weather to be on Thanksgiving.

That means great football weather for the Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery tomorrow afternoon. Kickoff is at 2pm from ASU Stadium here in Montgomery; temperatures will drop from the upper 50s into the lower 50s by the end of the game. The sky will be mainly cloudy with a light breeze - perfect football weather.

Cool, cloudy and dry weather headlines the forecast for the Turkey Day Classic! (WSFA 12 News)

Comfortably cool weather will continue into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures all three days will make the 60s, with overnight temperatures consistently dropping into the 40s. We’ll stay dry, too - the newest data continues to keep the next storm system suppressed, meaning most of the moisture and rain will stay south of Alabama.

7 day forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Another cold front will push towards Alabama early next week. The jury is still out as to whether there will be enough moisture for rain with this system, so check back for new data. Colder air will be a part of the puzzle next week, though, as a chilly north breeze will provide multiple days of below-normal temperatures. December will get off to a cold start.

