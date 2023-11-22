Insurance plans changing for hundreds of Montgomery city retirees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several city of Montgomery retirees were at City Hall on Tuesday after learning their insurance administrator would be changing.

Insurance plans are being altered for some 930 retired city employees over the age of 65.

Councilman Glen Pruitt has received many of their frustrated phone calls.

“These people worked in the ‘60s and ‘70s for $400 and $500 a week. We have left them out of our budgets for many, many years,” Pruitt said. “And wow the one thing that they worked at the city of Montgomery for, we want to change them. That’s not fair.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield previously served as a third-party administrator managing the insurance programs of Medicare-eligible retirees. Now, Amwins is taking over. This was an executive decision, not passed by the council, that will go into effect on Jan. 1.

“These people have worked. They have had it. They have done their duty, and now we’re changing it on them,” Pruitt said.

Betty Beville is the city’s chief financial officer. She said most employers do not provide the Medicare supplemental insurance the city does.

She said that level of service will continue under the new plan.

“I consider this plan a very rich plan,” Beville said.

City officials stated that they made the change to prevent city retirees from paying more.

Beville added retirees will still be able to visit their same doctors.

“If their doctor accepts Medicare insurance, then they should accept the supplemental insurance that the city is providing,” Beville said.

However, Pruitt proposed an ordinance to stop the change. He said he wants Blue Cross and Blue Shield to stay.

Going forward, several City Council members, the mayor and the chief financial officer plan to meet to discuss next steps.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.