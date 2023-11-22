Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Insurance plans changing for hundreds of Montgomery city retirees

Retired Montgomery city employees are concerned about changes to their insurance.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several city of Montgomery retirees were at City Hall on Tuesday after learning their insurance administrator would be changing.

Insurance plans are being altered for some 930 retired city employees over the age of 65.

Councilman Glen Pruitt has received many of their frustrated phone calls.

“These people worked in the ‘60s and ‘70s for $400 and $500 a week. We have left them out of our budgets for many, many years,” Pruitt said. “And wow the one thing that they worked at the city of Montgomery for, we want to change them. That’s not fair.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield previously served as a third-party administrator managing the insurance programs of Medicare-eligible retirees. Now, Amwins is taking over. This was an executive decision, not passed by the council, that will go into effect on Jan. 1.

“These people have worked. They have had it. They have done their duty, and now we’re changing it on them,” Pruitt said.

Betty Beville is the city’s chief financial officer. She said most employers do not provide the Medicare supplemental insurance the city does.

She said that level of service will continue under the new plan.

“I consider this plan a very rich plan,” Beville said.

City officials stated that they made the change to prevent city retirees from paying more.

Beville added retirees will still be able to visit their same doctors.

“If their doctor accepts Medicare insurance, then they should accept the supplemental insurance that the city is providing,” Beville said.

However, Pruitt proposed an ordinance to stop the change. He said he wants Blue Cross and Blue Shield to stay.

Going forward, several City Council members, the mayor and the chief financial officer plan to meet to discuss next steps.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drier days ahead with a mix of sun and clouds... highs are near either side of 60° Wednesday...
Storms are gone, cooler and drier conditions arrive soon
Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being...
3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika
Tom Seabers Pope
Escaped Alexander City inmate recaptured
Crews are clearing land in West Alabama for a new highway. A four-lane road will stretch from...
Overcoming Poverty: West Alabama highway expected to bring economic opportunity
Lowndes County authorities are searching for Johnny Cotney.
Theft suspect sought in Lowndes County

Latest News

Woodley Gardens had multiple complaints of no hot water and feces backing up into bathrooms.
Montgomery City Council votes to take legal action over apartments’ living conditions
Ladarius Arrington is charged with murder in the shooting death of Rechardo Wright.
Montgomery Dollar General employee charged in deadly shooting during robbery
Insurance plans changing for hundreds of Montgomery city retirees
Insurance plans changing for hundreds of Montgomery city retirees
Montgomery City Council votes to take legal action over apartments’ living conditions
Montgomery City Council votes to take legal action over apartments’ living conditions
Drier days ahead with a mix of sun and clouds... highs are near either side of 60° Wednesday...
Storms are gone, cooler and drier conditions arrive soon