Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Lee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen - 14-year-old Gloria Lopez-Lopez
Lee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen - 14-year-old Gloria Lopez-Lopez(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Opelika teen.

14-year-old Gloria Lopez-Lopez was reported as missing on November 20.

She was last seen in the late evening hours on November 19 in the 1000 Block of Lee Road 100 in Opelika.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being...
3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
ALEA opens homicide probe after Selma Police Department employee fatally shot
Crews are clearing land in West Alabama for a new highway. A four-lane road will stretch from...
Overcoming Poverty: West Alabama highway expected to bring economic opportunity
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue

Latest News

Alabama Department of Corrections
DeKalb Co. man serving prison sentence hospitalized after being assaulted by another inmate
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect...
Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
Selma PD employee shot to death, ALEA opens homicide investigation
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him