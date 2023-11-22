Advertise
Less than 20% of third graders expected to be held back through Alabama Literacy Act

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of the state’s third graders will be impacted by the Alabama Literacy Act this year. If they can’t read at grade level, they will not advance to fourth grade.

Based on where third graders stand this semester, the Alabama State Department of Education expects less than 20% of third graders to be held back at the end of the school year.

The goal of the Alabama Literacy Act is to prevent learning loss by not allowing students to move grade levels until they are ready.

Holly McNider with Autauga County Schools says the district focuses on early intervention by identifying students who need extra help before they get to third grade.

“The retention component is oftentimes the most discussed, but the spirit of the law promotes a prevention-first mindset,” said McNider.

They work with the families, students and teachers to ensure success.

“We all know that no matter what subject area, if you’re not a successful reader it’s going to be difficult to move forward,” said McNider.

Working on reading skills outside of the classroom is also important. Students who attended Alabama’s Summer Adventures in Learning program, or SAIL, gained months of academic growth in math and reading.

“Kids who are well behind are not catching up during the school year despite their best efforts. So they need extra time in the summer. We do that and we do it in a way that we know is actually moving them forward,” said Jim Wooten, president of the SAIL board of directors.

During a summer at SAIL, Wooten says kids learn in a classroom setting and through camp games.

“To get them out and learn in a more of a contextual learning situation. For example, they’re playing sports and then they read about sports, and that sort of thing. That’s just more effective for them,” said Wooten.

Educational leaders also advise families to use the time off from school during the holidays to continue to practice reading skills.

Autauga County Schools provides a free virtual information session on its website.

