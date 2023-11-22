Missing Montgomery man found in New York

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Missing man from Montgomery has been located, the Montgomery Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to police, John Wright, 66, of Montgomery, was last seen in Montgomery on Nov. 1. On Nov. 22, MPD asked the public for help locating Wright.

Local investigators shared that Wright has schizophrenia and believed he may have been headed to Rochester, NY, on a Greyhound bus.

Investigators in Rochester have located Wright in their city, safe and unharmed.

CrimeStoppers thanks the public for creating awareness that ultimately led to locating Wright.

