Montgomery City Council votes to take legal action over apartments’ living conditions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Property owners for two apartment complexes on Montgomery’s Woodley Road will have to face legal litigation for allegedly forcing tenants to live in poor, unsafe conditions.

Woodley Gardens and Woodley Terrace are facing multiple complaints of alleged unlivable conditions. Following a city review of the properties and tenants complaints at a City Council meeting Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to bring take legal action against the complexes.

“In my building, we haven’t had hot water for over three weeks,” Woodley Gardens tenant Cameisha Whetstone said to the City Council.

Tenants at Woodley Gardens say they received a letter from management threatening lease termination for reporting issues to the city, claiming that the hot water pipes were “tampered with.”

There were also reports of feces backing up into bathrooms.

District 6 Councilman Oronde Mitchell sent photos to WSFA 12 News of broken staircases and neglected apartment units from his visit to Woodley Terrace.

Mitchell has been spearheading the movement to hold property owners accountable for keeping conditions livable for tenants, saying the two apartment complexes did not have permits to run a business prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

“Woodley Gardens just got a business license today,” Mitchell said during the meeting. “And I believe if we wouldn’t have called them to a review, they probably wouldn’t even have gotten a business license today.”

None of the property owners showed up to the City Council review.

