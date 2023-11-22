Advertise
Montgomery Police searching for missing Montgomery man

John Wright
John Wright(Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

According to police, John Wright, 66, of Montgomery, was last seen in Montgomery on November 1, 2023. Wright is described as a black male who stands around 5′8″ to 5′10″ and weighs around 200-210 lbs.

Investigators stated that Wright has schizophrenia. Wright’s family believes he may have been headed to Rochester, NY, traveling on a Greyhound bus.

If anyone has information or makes contact with Wright, they are asked to call law enforcement or CrimeStoppers. When you call CrimeStoppers, you always remain anonymous.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing person, John Wright, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case of a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.

