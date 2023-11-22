Passing ambulance crew helps save man from Rockford house fire

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was rescued from a housefire in Coosa County after medical professionals in an ambulance noticed the blaze while passing by the area Wednesday morning.

A Coosa County Ambulance crew was passing through the intersection of AL-22 and US-231 around 10:30 a.m. when they happened to see smoke pouring from a house. Coosa EMS personnel noticed an elderly man still inside who was trying to escape through a window.

The medics responded, opening the front door and pulling the homeowner from the house to safety. The residence was fully engulfed shortly after the rescue.

The homeowner was treated at the scene by Coosa County EMS.

Crews from the Rockford, Kellyton, Ray, Hanover, Equality and Stewartville volunteer fire departments, as well as the Coosa County EMA, all responded to the call and were able to get the fire under control before it could spread to neighboring homes.

Crews remained on scene extinguishing hotspots for several hours before the fire was declared officially out around 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.